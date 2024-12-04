Sixers News: Paul George Has High Praise for Hornets Brandon Miller
While it didn't mean anything for either team, the Philadelphia 76ers faced off against the Charlotte Hornets in their final group phase game of the NBA Cup. Following what ended up being a down-to-the-wire matchup, one young player received high praise from an All-Star.
One of the biggest storylines in this game ended up being the play of Paul George. He put together arguably his best performance with the Sixers, finishing with 29 points and eight assists on an efficient 10-for-16 shooting. Behind this strong performance, the Sixers were able to take down the Hornets by a final score of 110-104.
Despite being without LaMelo Ball, the Hornets did not roll over easily. They made a strong surge in the second half to get themselves within striking distance in the final minutes. A major catalyst in their comeback efforts was the play of Brandon Miller.
With Ball out of the lineup, the second-year wing was tasked with being the focal point of the offense. He went on to finish with a game-high 34 points, doing most of his damage from beyond the arc.
Following the win, PG was asked about Miller's performance. The Sixers star had nothing but positive things to say about the Hornets' blue chip prospect.
"I was just impressed with his level of maturation from letting the game come to him, slowing down, playing better in the paint," George said postgame. "He just looked a lot more comfortable, and I noticed that on the bench. I was watching him."
Hearing these comments from a longtime star like George has to feel good for a player like Miller. Especially in his situation, seeing that PG was his main player comp while going through the draft process.
Fresh off one of his best outings with his new team, the Sixers are still weighing on the side of caution with George. Heading into the second leg of a back-to-back, he was ruled out against the Orlando Magic.