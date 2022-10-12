Sixers’ Final Preseason Opponent Gets Key Player Back in Mix

After taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night, the Philadelphia 76ers will fire up their fourth and final preseason game at home on Wednesday. The Sixers will host the Charlotte Hornets, who could have a key player back in the mix.

Hornets veteran forward Gordon Hayward has dealt with many injuries over the years. During his early days with the Utah Jazz, Hayward was rather healthy in his first seven NBA seasons. Unfortunately, the veteran faced some challenging situations once he moved to the Boston Celtics.

In Boston and Charlotte, Hayward has battled constant setbacks. Since joining the Hornets, Hayward has played in just 93 games over the last two seasons.

Last year, Hayward appeared in 49 games for Charlotte. While he was healthy for most of the first half of the season, as he missed just one matchup in a 45-game span, the streak ended in late January.

Hayward missed six-straight games as he entered the health and safety protocol last season. Although he returned for three matchups, an ankle injury took Hayward off the court again in early February. That injury led to a 21-game absence.

While Hayward returned against the Sixers on April 2 last year, he dealt with continued discomfort in his foot throughout the matchup. After the Hornets fell way short of the 76ers, Hayward missed the final four games of the Hornets’ season along with their Play-In matchup.

This offseason, Hayward’s injury concerns have lingered. When Charlotte visited the Boston Celtics last Sunday, Hayward wasn’t available to make his preseason debut. That was also the case in the Hornets’ next two games against the Indiana Pacers and the Celtics for a second time.

The absent streak ended on Monday. When the Washington Wizards visited the Hornets, Hayward was expected to make his preseason debut after dealing with a knee contusion throughout the offseason.

Hayward checked into Monday's game for 12 minutes. The veteran forward went 3-6 from the field, collecting six points. Considering Hayward didn't suffer any setbacks, he could be good to go in Philly on Wednesday.

The last time Hayward played in Philly, he came off the bench for 16 minutes. The veteran shot 2-6 from the field and knocked down one of his attempted threes. He wrapped up the matchup with five points, four assists, and three rebounds.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.