Skip to main content
Sixers’ Final Preseason Opponent Gets Key Player Back in Mix

Sixers’ Final Preseason Opponent Gets Key Player Back in Mix

After dealing with an offseason injury, Charlotte Hornets veteran Gordon Hayward is expected to make his return this week.

After taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night, the Philadelphia 76ers will fire up their fourth and final preseason game at home on Wednesday. The Sixers will host the Charlotte Hornets, who could have a key player back in the mix.

Hornets veteran forward Gordon Hayward has dealt with many injuries over the years. During his early days with the Utah Jazz, Hayward was rather healthy in his first seven NBA seasons. Unfortunately, the veteran faced some challenging situations once he moved to the Boston Celtics.

In Boston and Charlotte, Hayward has battled constant setbacks. Since joining the Hornets, Hayward has played in just 93 games over the last two seasons. 

Last year, Hayward appeared in 49 games for Charlotte. While he was healthy for most of the first half of the season, as he missed just one matchup in a 45-game span, the streak ended in late January. 

Hayward missed six-straight games as he entered the health and safety protocol last season. Although he returned for three matchups, an ankle injury took Hayward off the court again in early February. That injury led to a 21-game absence. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

While Hayward returned against the Sixers on April 2 last year, he dealt with continued discomfort in his foot throughout the matchup. After the Hornets fell way short of the 76ers, Hayward missed the final four games of the Hornets’ season along with their Play-In matchup.

This offseason, Hayward’s injury concerns have lingered. When Charlotte visited the Boston Celtics last Sunday, Hayward wasn’t available to make his preseason debut. That was also the case in the Hornets’ next two games against the Indiana Pacers and the Celtics for a second time.

The absent streak ended on Monday. When the Washington Wizards visited the Hornets, Hayward was expected to make his preseason debut after dealing with a knee contusion throughout the offseason.

Hayward checked into Monday's game for 12 minutes. The veteran forward went 3-6 from the field, collecting six points. Considering Hayward didn't suffer any setbacks, he could be good to go in Philly on Wednesday.

The last time Hayward played in Philly, he came off the bench for 16 minutes. The veteran shot 2-6 from the field and knocked down one of his attempted threes. He wrapped up the matchup with five points, four assists, and three rebounds. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

In This Article (2)

Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers
Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets

USATSI_16841769_168388689_lowres
News

Newly Signed Sixers Guard Joins Team for Morning Shootaround

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_18097823_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Matisse Thybulle’s Patience Paid Off Against Cavs

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_17495603_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers Reportedly Sign Former Atlanta Hawks Draft Pick

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_19211867_168388689_lowres
News

76ers vs. Cavs: Who Boosted Their Stock in Monday’s Win?

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_19122495_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Montrezl Harrell’s Injury Stems From Catching Diving Teammate

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_17440187_168388689_lowres (2)
News

Indiana Pacers Sign Waived Sixers Prospect Trevelin Queen

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_19212417_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers Opponent Hornets Will Miss LaMelo Ball Wednesday

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_17987324_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Is James Harden’s Secret Working for Tyrese Maxey?

By Justin Grasso