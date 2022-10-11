Skip to main content
Sixers Opponent Hornets Will Miss LaMelo Ball Wednesday

The Charlotte Hornets have some injury concerns ahead of their matchup against the Sixers.

This week, the Philadelphia 76ers are set to conclude their preseason. After engaging in a rematch with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night, the Sixers will return home on Wednesday for their preseason finale. They’ll host the Charlotte Hornets as they look to finish the preseason undefeated.

The Hornets got a key player back in the mix on Monday night. As they hosted the Washington Wizards, Hornets forward, Gordon Hayward finally made his preseason debut after missing a large chunk of the regular season last year.

Unfortunately, Charlotte’s attempt at getting healthier had a bit of a setback on Monday as their star guard LaMelo Ball left the game with an injury.

With eight minutes left in the third quarter, Ball attacked the rim. In the process, the guard twisted his ankle and fell to the ground after struggling to put weight on his left ankle.

The Hornets star left the matchup to get his ankle checked out. Unsurprisingly, his night was finished as he was ruled out with an ankle sprain.

Ball left the matchup after appearing on the court for 20 minutes. He was already having a rough night as he shot just 2-10 from the field. His night went from bad to worse when he suffered an unfortunate sprain in a meaningless preseason game. 

With the Sixers set to face the Hornets on Wednesday, it’s clear Charlotte will rest the star guard on Wednesday. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Ball has been officially diagnosed with a Grade 2 left ankle sprain. Therefore, he will miss the rest of the preseason and is expected to miss time at the start of the regular season.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

