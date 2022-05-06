The Philadelphia 76ers returned home from Miami early on Thursday morning. Following their Game 2 matchup on Wednesday night, the Sixers boarded a flight back to Philly right away so they could start preparing for the next two games.

At this point in the second-round series against the Heat, the Sixers are struggling to stay alive. Without their top star Joel Embiid on the court in the first two games of action, the 76ers came up short in both games.

While the Sixers remain confident in their ability to pull off a win even without Joel Embiid ahead of Game 3, which is set to take place on Friday night in South Philly, the team could surely use his presence on the court.

Will Embiid Return in Game 3?

When the Sixers traveled to Miami last weekend, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Embiid would not make the trip and intended to miss the first two games.

The door was left open for Embiid to return in Game 3 potentially. However, following the Game 2 loss on Wednesday night, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers confirmed that Embiid still had a ways to go before getting back out on the court.

“I really don’t know, honestly,” said Rivers, when asked about Embiid's potential return this week. “We talked yesterday, and we talked today on FaceTime. He looked good as far as talking, but there’s no — he’s got so many steps to go through. I don’t think he’s cleared any of them right now. So, we just have to wait and see.”

Joel Embiid was listed as out for the third-straight game when the Sixers released their injury report on Thursday night. However, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN mentioned that could change before Friday night's tip-off.

On Friday morning, the Sixers participated in a shootaround session and Embiid was an active member as he was cleared from the NBA's concussion protocol.

Embiid remains out, but Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Friday afternoon that there is optimism Embiid could play in Game 3 depending on how comfortable he feels wearing a fitted mask due to his orbital fracture.

