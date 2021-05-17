Paul Reed is Blown Away By Tyrese Maxey's Play

The Sixers wrapped up their regular season Sunday, finishing up a two-game mini-series with the Orlando Magic. With the playoff fate now sealed, Doc Rivers opted to rest multiple players with the playoffs looming.

All five starters and Matisse Thybulle sat out the season finale. Allowing guys at the end of the bench to see some extended minutes.

Tyrese Maxey got a start in the regular-season finale and did not disappoint. The rookie put on an incredible showing to cap off his first season in the NBA.

Maxey erupted for his second 30 point game of the season, with 22 of those points coming in the first half alone. Along with his incredible scoring outburst, Maxey also racked up seven rebounds, six assists, one steal, and one block.

Not only has Maxey wowed fans, but teammates as well. After Sunday's game, Paul Reed talked about how blown away he's been by Maxey's play this season.

"To come in as a rookie and score the ball how he scores it is just not normal. That's stuff that like a number one pick would do, he balling like he a number one pick. He surprised everyone with how good he is, definitely surprised me. He's super talented," said Reed.

Maxey was viewed as the steal of the draft this year, and showings like Sunday are a big reason why. Players with his talent, work ethic, and potential don't typically fall to the 21st overall pick.

Part of how teams stay competitive for longer periods is mastering the balance of the short and long term. While this team's window to win a title is now, that has not stopped them from looking ahead.

Filling the pipeline with good young talent is essential for the longevity of an organization. The Sixers did an incredible job drafting talent who have shown they have the potential to be rotation players in the NBA.

Based on what Maxey has shown at times this season, his time might come sooner rather than later. There is no denying the future is bright for the young guard.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.