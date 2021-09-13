Paul Reed Drops Offseason Workout Mixtape

The Sixers are going to have multiple players fighting for rotation minutes when training camp goes underway in just two weeks. One of those players will be Paul Reed as he attempts to carve out a role for himself in his second NBA season.

For being one of the final picks in his respective draft class, Reed has shown a ton of potential at the NBA level. Opportunities were few and far between on the Sixers last season, but Reed took the G-League by storm while leading the Blue Coats to the championship game.

Reed's potential continued to show in Las Vegas during the Summer League, where he was one of the biggest standouts for the Sixers. The reigning G-League MVP capped off his impressive showing with a 27 point, 20 rebound performance in the final game against the T-Wolves.

Since returning from Vegas, the 22-year has continued to work vigorously in preparation for this upcoming season. Reed recently took to Twitter and dropped an offseason workout mixtape to give fans a sneak peek.

The video was pretty similar to stuff we see from other players during the offseason. Ball handling and outside shooting were two of the focal points Reed highlighted.

Reed has a chance to earn a role this season as an "energy guy," but improving his three-point shot will greatly increase his chances of seeing more time on the floor.

Spacing in the second unit was one of the biggest weaknesses for the Sixers last season. If Reed cannot help open the floor, it will be tough for him to earn minutes over a guy like newly acquired Georges Niang.

One thing Reed has going for him is a strong work ethic. Doc Rivers praised the Sixers' young players endlessly last season for the work they put in behind the scenes. Reed's latest video is a reminder of how focused he is on improving his game.

When training camp kicks off at the end of this month, Reed is certainly a player to keep an eye on.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.