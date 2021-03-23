Paul Reed Reacts to NBA G League MVP Honors

Philadelphia 76ers rookie Paul Reed didn't go into the NBA G League bubble with the idea of winning a bunch of accolades. Instead, the second-round pick intended to work on the weaker areas of his game.

In the process of simply improving his game down in Florida with the Sixers' G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, Reed ended up dominating the competition. In 15 regular-season games with Delaware, Reed averaged 31 minutes on the court. During that time, he put up 22 points-per-game while collecting 11.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.9 steals, and 1.8 blocks.

Thanks to his contributions, the Blue Coats clinched a spot in the NBA G League playoffs for the first time in the franchise's history. Reed and the Blue Coats weren't just happy to be there, though. They were in it to win it all. While they did make it to the G League Championship, they fell short to the Lakeland Magic.

So, the Blue Coats didn't get to take the trophy back home to Delaware, but Paul Reed earned himself a handful of awards weeks later.

"I feel good," Reed said on Tuesday. "It's a great accomplishment for sure." After his standout performances in the bubble, Reed was named the NBA G League MVP and Rookie of the Year. In addition to the major awards, he was also named All-NBA G League First-Team, All-Rookie Team, and All-Defensive Team.

Paul earned some bragging rights for his handful of accomplishments over the last few months, but he's hardly satisfied as he's got bigger goals. "For me, I just want to stay grounded and stay focused on tonight's game," he continued. "I'm focusing on the game and continuing to get better every day. I want to continue to improve so I can win another one of those awards."

Reed won't see the same amount of playing time with the Sixers as he did with the Blue Coats, and he understands why. As the rookie knows he still has to fight to earn minutes on the main roster, he's staying humble and focused on the bigger picture. Yesterday, he celebrated his honors. Today, he's focused on getting even better.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.