Sixers Rookie Paul Reed Shows off his Jump Shot

21-year-old forward Paul Reed was impatiently waiting for his name to get called last Wednesday as the 2020 NBA Draft went on. The first round came and went, and the DePaul prospect hadn't received any suitors just yet.

When the 58th overall pick rolled around, the time had finally come. DePaul forward Paul Reed was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers. Using his draft position as motivation, Reed is ready to prove his doubters wrong.

And as Reed understands he has to stand out in order to earn minutes with the Sixers, the young forward is working on every aspect of his game, so his versatility stands out. Lately, Reed has been in the gym working on his jump shot from all ranges.

On Saturday, the rookie shared a video of one of his recent workouts to showcase his shooting skills for all to see.

"They think I can't shoot," Reed tweeted. "I'ma have to prove em' wrong."

When Reed addressed the media for the first time since getting drafted last week, the rookie forward mentioned that his defensive value would likely give him the best shot to get on the floor for the 76ers.

But as training camp approaches, Reed is proving he's working out every aspect of his game. At DePaul, Reed knocked down 54-percent of his shots from the field in three seasons. From beyond the arc, he averaged 33-percent, with 1.1 attempts-per-game. Not too bad for a big man.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_