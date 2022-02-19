Paul Reed Tweets He'll be an All-Star Next Season

Philadelphia 76ers forward/center Paul Reed has never been one to mask his confidence. Ever since joining the Sixers as a second-round pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Reed has vowed to silence his critics.

Last year, Reed earned himself a two-way contract with the Sixers before the season tipped off. After spending time with the main roster, Reed went down to Orlando, Florida, to participate in the NBA G League bubble with Philadelphia's G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.

Although it was a shortened season, Reed flashed dominance during the 15-game regular season. He helped the Blue Coats win their first playoff game and even helped lead them to the championship. Unfortunately, Delaware fell short.

While the Blue Coats didn't win as a team, Reed earned some notable personal accolades in the G League as he was the Rookie of the Year and the MVP. His success at the developmental level helped Reed achieve a standard NBA contract with the 76ers.

In year two, Reed has split time back and forth between the Sixers and the Blue Coats. With the 76ers, Reed has appeared in 24 games. He's averaged just under ten minutes on the court, averaging 2.4 points and 2.7 rebounds.

While with the Blue Coats, Reed averages 22 points and 13 rebounds in 33 minutes of action. The second-year veteran hasn't entirely carved out a steady role for himself on Philadelphia's main roster, but the sophomore envisions big plans for next year.

Speaking Things Into Existence

Next season, Paul Reed wants to notch his first All-Star appearance. Considering how his career has gone so far, that will be a tall task as he hasn't quite become a regular in the Sixers' rotation.

But you can't knock a player for believing in themselves and having confidence. While it's certainly a difficult goal for Reed to achieve, nothing is impossible in the NBA.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.