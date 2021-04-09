Things to Watch: Sixers vs. Pelicans

Here's what to look for in Friday night's game between the Sixers and the Pelicans.

The Sixers will play their second game of a four-game road trip on Friday, taking on the New Orleans Pelicans. New Orleans currently sits at 22-29 on the year and have lost four of their last five games.

Here are some things to watch in the matchup.

Defending Zion

It is no secret that the key to walking away with a win in this matchup is to try and slow down Zion Williamson. The sophomore phenom has taken the league by storm this season with his size and athleticism. Williamson heads into this matchup averaging just over 26 points per game, and is shooting an incredible 62% from the floor.

Not many teams have a player with the combination of speed and strength to take on a defensive matchup like this, but the Sixers are among the few. This is the kind of matchup for Ben Simmons to show that he is one of the most versatile defenders in the league and deserves to be in the mix for Defensive Player of the Year.

Simmons lives for defensive matchups like this and will likely look to make a statement defensively from the opening tip. Seeing if Simmons can be one of the few players to contain Zion this season will be a key storyline to watch during this game.

Another player who might get a chance to defend Zion at times is Joel Embiid. With almost all of Zion’s shots coming at the rim, Embiid could be matched up on him as the last line of defense.

Part of what has made Zion so dominant is his ability to out-muscle his defenders. That approach might not be as successful when going at a player the size of Embiid.

Tobias Harris getting back on track

Although the Sixers would pick up a convincing win against the Celtics in their last game, one player that would struggle is Tobias Harris. He would finish with just ten points, shooting 4-11 from the floor.

This rare off night from Harris shouldn’t cause too much concern, as he has been arguably the most consistent Sixer all season. But getting him back on track is something that should be a focus tonight.

The Sixers are a far better team when Harris is playing at a top level. New Orleans does not have much wing depth to guard a player like Harris, making this a good matchup for him to get back on track after some minor struggles against Boston.

Controlling the glass

One thing that both of these teams do well is rebound. Heading into Friday, the Pelicans sit at third in the NBA in rebounds per game at 46.3. The Sixers are not far behind them, averaging 46.0 per game, the fifth-highest in the league.

With the frontcourt size on both teams, this should be a real battle on the glass. Which team wins the rebounding battle could likely walk away with the victory in this game.

Finishing defensive possessions are going to be crucial against the Pelicans. New Orleans currently sits atop the NBA in offensive rebounds per game with 11.7. With Zion and Steven Adams accounting for 6.6 of those.

Not allowing the Pelicans’ frontcourt to clean up misses for extra possessions needs to be a point of emphasis for the Sixers’ defense. If the Sixers can keep that duo off the glass, they should easily take care of the Pelicans in this matchup.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.