Sixers, Pelicans Reportedly Engaged in Trade Talks for Star Player
Aside from Paul George, one of the key names linked to the Philadelphia 76ers has been Brandon Ingram. After reports have surfaced about the New Orleans Pelicans not wanting to give him an extension, many believe the All-Star forward could become available via trade.
Given their current situation, the Sixers are in a position to be aggressive in both the trade and free agent market. Not only do they have an abundance of open cap space, but Daryl Morey has added draft capital at his disposal following the James Harden trade.
In a recent story for The Athletic, Kelly Iko reported the latest regarding Ingram. it was cited that the Pelicans and Sixers engaged in trade talks regarding the offensive-minded forward.
Rumors have swirled about the Pelicans dangling Ingram in trade talks and in one iteration, a hypothetical Ingram-for-Alperen Şengün swap was mentioned, but the Rockets have no interest, team sources said. League sources said New Orleans also contacted the Philadelphia 76ers concerning a possible Ingram trade.
During his end-of-season press conference, Daryl Morey cited that the Sixers will be prioritizing the wing spot this summer. As an All-Star-level player in the prime of his career, Ingram is someone who could easily slot in next to Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. With that trio, Philly would three players capable of a big offensive game on any given night.
Ingram is a proven scorer in this league, averaging at least 20 PPG in each of the last five seasons. In 64 games this year, he posted averages of 20.8 PPG, 5.1 RPG, and 5.7 APG.
Due to their financial situation, the Sixers would have a much easier time trading for Ingram than most other teams. They can simply absorb his contract and not have to worry about salary matching. Adding a scorer like Ingram could certainly help the Sixers as they look to contend in the Eastern Conference in 2025.