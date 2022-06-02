Skip to main content
Sixers Will Pick in 2022 NBA Draft After Brooklyn Nets Defer First-Rounder

The Philadelphia 76ers weren’t quite sure if they would have a pick in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft or not. As Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey put the team’s lone selection in the 2022 draft on the table back in February, the pick was accepted as a part of a blockbuster deal.

The Sixers sent Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and draft compensation to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for James Harden and Paul Millsap. While the Sixers’ 2022 first-rounder was a part of the deal, the pick came with a specific condition that could help the Sixers retain it.

Brooklyn had a chance to defer the pick to 2023 instead. They had until this past Wednesday night to make the decision. According to a team official, the Nets have deferred the selection, as expected, which allowed the 76ers to garner their only pick of the draft.

Now, the Sixers will be on the board at pick No. 23 later this month. That is if they keep the pick. Before joining the Sixers’ front office as the President of Basketball Ops, Daryl Morey had a reputation for dealing away first-rounders when he was with the Houston Rockets.

So far in Philly, Morey has made two first-round selections during his first two drafts running the show in Philly. Two offseasons ago, the Sixers drafted Tyrese Maxey with the 21st overall pick. Then last year, they selected Jaden Springer with the 28th overall pick.

Whether Morey will make it three in a row or not is unclear. While bringing in affordable young talent to develop through the draft is always a good move for the future, the Sixers have been making win-now moves. 

Therefore, if the 23rd pick becomes valuable for a team with a veteran who could help contribute to winning games for the 76ers now, dealing away the pick could certainly be something Morey will look into this month.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

Following the Philadelphia 76ers' final game of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, All-Star guard James Harden seemed confident that he'll come back much better after going through an offseason without rehabbing. However, an anonymous NBA executive believes that Harden's best days are evidently behind him and it could put the Sixers in a tough spot.

Are the Los Angeles Lakers still holding out hope to acquire Sixers head coach Doc Rivers? Their latest move proves that's not the case. While LA waited patiently to see if any new head coaches became available as the playoffs progressed, the Lakers finally hired Frank Vogel's replacement and it's not the 76ers head coach.

