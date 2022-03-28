The Eastern Conference is tight. The Philadelphia 76ers found that out this past weekend as they jumped into the top spot before quickly losing it.

When the Sixers started off their slate of games for the week last Monday with a matchup against the Miami Heat, they were the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Heat, on the other hand, topped the conference. While shorthanded, the Joel Embiid, James-Harden-less 76ers defeated Miami 113-106. With that win, the Sixers collected their 43rd victory of the year.

Two nights later, the Sixers paid a visit to the Los Angeles Lakers. Right before the Sixers and the Lakers tipped off, the Miami Heat fell short to the Golden State Warriors, which was another favorable scenario for the Sixers, who went ahead and took down the LeBron James-less Lakers in LA.

With a 45-27 record, the Sixers got Thursday night off before playing their final game in Los Angeles of the year against the Clippers. With a 25-point victory, the Sixers picked up their 46th win of the year, putting them in a great position to move up the Eastern Conference charts potentially.

Once again, the Heat took on a loss against the New York Knicks on Friday. Then on Saturday, they hosted the Brooklyn Nets, who went down to South Beach and offered Miami their fourth-straight loss.

In addition to Miami coming up short, the Milwaukee Bucks took on a loss against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, which was the ideal scenario for the Sixers.

With the Heat and the Bucks coming up short, the Sixers took on the top spot in the East on Saturday night. Going into Sunday's matchup against the Phoenix Suns, the NBA witnessed the top teams for each conference battle it out.

The Sixers put on a good effort for a majority of the matchup, but they failed to execute down the stretch. When it was all said and done, the Suns put the Sixers down with a 114-104 victory.

With that loss, the Sixers' record changed to 46-28. While they were the top team in the East on Sunday, they were quickly removed from the top spot after that loss. Now, the Sixers place fourth in the Eastern Conference, trailing the Bucks, Heat, and the Boston Celtics, who have now moved into the top spot momentarily.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.