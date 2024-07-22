Sixers Plan to Add Veteran Guard After 2024 NBA Summer League
The Philadelphia 76ers are bringing back a familiar face for the 2024-2025 NBA season.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the team plans to sign Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. Therefore, Dowtin is once again expected to spend some time with the Sixers’ NBA G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, next season.
Last year, Dowtin entered the 2023-2024 NBA season without an NBA team to play for. Although he was on the Toronto Raptors’ roster, he was waived in late October. Dowtin spent a large chunk of the regular season competing for the Blue Coats.
In 20 regular season games with the Blue Coats, Dowtin averaged 19 points on 39 percent shooting from deep. As he stood out on the Sixers’ developmental roster, he earned the opportunity to sign with the Sixers in early March. At the time, he was promoted with a two-way contract, which was later converted to a standard contract a month later.
In Philly, Dowtin reunited with the head coach Nick Nurse. While Dowtin made appearances on several different teams since 2021, he appeared in a career-high 25 games with the Toronto Raptors during Nick Nurse’s final season there. In an average of ten minutes of action, Dowtin produced three points per game on 44 percent shooting.
With the Sixers last season, Dowtin appeared in 12 games, averaging 12 minutes on the court. He achieved a career-high of four points per game while shooting 56 percent from the field and 47 percent from three. He dished out two assists per game during that stint.
Heading into free agency, the Sixers decided to cut ties with Dowtin. When free agency opened up, Dowtin was available but didn’t find his next destination right away. After a lack of interest in the open market, Dowtin joined the Sixers’ Summer League team for their runs in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas.
Throughout the mini-schedule, Dowtin stood out. Prior to Sunday night’s finale, Dowtin appeared in four games for the Sixers’ Vegas run. He averaged 17 points on 42 percent shooting from the field. He also dished out six assists per game during that stretch.