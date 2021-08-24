Former Sixers Playoff Foe Expected to Join Mavericks Coaching Staff

It's been quite some time since the Sixers had their playoff beef with longtime NBA veteran Jared Dudley.

A few seasons ago, Dudley was on the pre-Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden Brooklyn Nets. Amid his lone season in Brooklyn, Dudley was the veteran leader on an overachieving Nets team that faced the Sixers in round one of the 2019 NBA Playoffs.

While the Sixers ultimately dominated that series after getting off to a slow start, Dudley added a lot of interest in the matchup as he had some criticism about Sixers star Ben Simmons' game.

Calling Simmons elite in transition and average in the half-court wasn't an off-base evaluation by Dudley. However, as the Sixers were going to war with the Nets in the postseason, Sixers players and fans used Dudley's words as bulletin board material.

From that point on, Dudley embraced the hostile situation he created and became the villain of the series. After the Sixers knocked the Nets out of the 2019 Playoffs, Dudley moved on the following season.

For the last two years, Dudley has been a key voice in the Los Angeles Lakers locker room. Now, he's moving onto the next phase of his career and reportedly on his way to take his leadership skills to the Dallas Mavericks' bench.

According to veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein, the Mavericks are in advanced discussions to hire the 14-year NBA veteran as an assistant coach. After spending time with seven different organizations as a player over the years, Dudley will transition to becoming a coach with his eighth organization, the Mavericks.

