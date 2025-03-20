Sixers Predicted to Add Alabama Basketball Star in 2025 NBA Draft
Losing is suddenly winning for the Philadelphia 76ers, who will more than likely see their season end before the Play-In Tournament this year. Since the Sixers could still keep their 2025 first-round pick if they stay within the top six after the NBA Draft Lottery, that’s one positive that could come out of a disappointing year.
No matter what happens with the Sixers’ first-round pick, they are expected to go on the clock during the second round. In Bleacher Report’s most recent 2025 NBA Draft mock scenario, the Sixers take on a point guard out of Alabama with the 36th overall pick.
The 19-year-old freshman Labaron Philon sees a slight slide down the prediction board.
“Labaron Philon quickly grabbed attention this year with his pacing, control, touch and playmaking. Scouts are still questioning what there is to love about him. He's 177 pounds and a limited athlete and shooter. But he's clever with the dribble to get to spots, and he's a good passer and decision-maker with statistically one of the best float games (21-of-32) of any draft cycle in recent memory.” via Jonathan Wasserman
The Alabama-born guard spent most of his high school playing days in the state of the Crimson Tide. For his senior year, he transferred to Link Academy in Branson, Missouri, where he was soon established as a top-ten recruit in the nation before heading back to Alabama to play in the NCAA.
During his freshman season, Philon appeared in 33 games. He started 25 of those matchups, seeing the court for 25 minutes per game. The young freshman averaged 11 points on 46 percent shooting from the field and knocked down 30 percent of his threes on three shots from deep per game.
Along with his scoring, Philon came down with three rebounds per game and snatched at least one steal. He also dished out three assists per game.
The Sixers’ backcourt holds two young guards with major upside. Tyrese Maxey is already an All-Star at this stage in his career, and Jared McCain showed signs of being a potential Rookie of the Year winner before going down with a season-ending knee injury. If Philly holds onto Quentin Grimes, they could have three solid rotational guards for years to come.
Philon could be another prospect to join the young backcourt. Since Daryl Morey took over the front office in 2020, the Sixers have shown zero hesitation to shy away from guards with just one year of experience at the NCAA level. Out of three selections, two are panning out well so far.
