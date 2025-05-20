Sixers Predicted to Make Obvious Pick in 2025 NBA Draft
The interesting part of the 2025 NBA Draft is supposed to start at No. 3 overall with the Philadelphia 76ers. At least, that’s what everybody believes.
With the first two picks pretty much guaranteed to be Cooper Flagg to Dallas and Dylan Harper to San Antonio, many wonder what the Sixers are going to do. Prior to the NBA Draft Lottery, Ace Bailey seemed like a guarantee at No. 3.
Suddenly, that’s not the case.
At the end of the day, Bleacher Report’s first post-combine mock draft predicts the Sixers will make the obvious move and draft Bailey third overall.
“Scouts sound mostly willing to look past Ace Bailey's questionable shot selection and tunnel vision for the advantage created by 6'10" size and special shotmaking skill,” BR’s Jonathan Wasserman wrote. “The bar was ultra high coming in, and teams aren't likely to over nitpick an 18-year-old who possesses his unique ingredients for on/off-ball scoring potential.”
Bailey, a known fan and student of Paul George’s game, could easily find himself a mentor the moment he steps in the building if taken third.
After all, George went on record endorsing Bailey as a top prospect way before the Sixers were in a position to draft him next month.
“He can score from any spot on the floor, he has an isolation game, which you don’t see that often in kids that size, that early. He can make plays, he can shoot over top of defenses, he can take advantage of mismatches.
"He can handle the ball in pick-and-rolls. He can catch-and-shoot, he can defend. I’ve seen him play elite defense on chase-down blocks, running guys off threes, defending, keeping guys in front of him. I think he just has tremendous talent. If there was no Cooper Flagg, Ace Bailey would’ve been an even bigger name that people would have been talking about in this draft. I love his upside.”
While past Sixers tenures might’ve overlooked a prominent role for an incoming first-round rookie, this year is different. The Sixers want the supporting cast to be young and athletic, which are Bailey’s top traits entering the NBA after one season at Rutgers.
In 30 games, Bailey posted averages of 18 points, seven rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block. He made 46 percent of his shots from the field and knocked down 35 percent of his threes.