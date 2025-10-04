Sixers Predicted to Bounce Back From Injury-Ridden Season
The 2024-2025 season was disappointing for the Philadelphia 76ers. After a string of injuries between Joel Embiid and Paul George, the 76ers fell to a 24-58 record.
With opening day only weeks away, Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes predicted the win-loss records for all 30 NBA teams. Hughes suggested that the 76ers will finish with a 43-39 record in 2026.
“If Joel Embiid turns in another 19-game season and Paul George misses half the year, the Philadelphia 76ers could again find themselves in the lottery. Though the presence of Tyrese Maxey and intriguing guard depth behind him could soften the landing, Philly's fate ultimately remains tethered to its stars.”
“For what it's worth, Embiid showed up to camp looking trim. That doesn't mean the knee issues that have wrecked multiple seasons are a thing of the past, but a lighter frame can't hurt in his effort to stay healthy. Maybe he'll give the Sixers 40 or 50 games, a major improvement from last season.”
What to Expect
As suggested by Hughes, if Embiid can remain healthy for around 45 regular season games, the 76ers should expect a major improvement from last season. Last season, Embiid averaged 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists over 30.2 minutes per game.
A projected 43-39 record would likely have Philadelphia mixed in the play-in tournament. While this is a realistic goal, the 76ers could climb even higher in an unproven Eastern Conference.
The Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers, who were both serious title contenders in 2024, will be without their franchise players for the majority of next season. The likes of the Atlanta Hawks, Orlando Magic, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, and Detroit Pistons are all projected with higher records, though the middle-of-the-pack contenders are not definitive superiors to Philadelphia’s new big three.
Aside from the Cleveland Cavaliers, the New York Knicks should be presumed as Philadelphia’s top challenge. The Atlantic Division rival is coming off an Eastern Conference Finals appearance, and the offseason signings of Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele add more depth to New York’s strong rotation.
Due to a lack of frontcourt depth, Embiid will likely be the main catalyst behind the 76ers’ title campaign. There is currently no timetable set for the seven-time All-Star’s return, though he is participating in official team practices.
It’s hard to put a strict ceiling on a healthy 76ers lineup, as Embiid, George, and Tyrese Maxey all earned All-Star selections in 2024 and have teamed together for less than 20 games. This makes the franchise a top wild card for next season.
