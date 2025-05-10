Sixers Predicted to Get Paul George ‘Insurance’ in 2025 NBA Draft
When the Philadelphia 76ers brought in Paul George on a max deal last summer, the team imagined he would be the perfect fit alongside the star duo of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.
If Embiid couldn’t stay healthy, the Sixers hoped the presence of George could help the team stay afloat, after seeing the major dip the Sixers took during a second-half stretch without the veteran big man one season ago.
The reality was that the Sixers got none of that in 2024-2025. Embiid played in just 19 games. George played in just half of the games, and when he did, he struggled to look like the All-Star player they invested hundreds of millions into.
The only positive to come out of this outcome is the favorable lottery odds. Next week, the Sixers could end up with a top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. As long as they stay within the top six, they will own their pick. In a recent 2025 Mock Draft, the Sixers were predicted to land within the top three.
With the third-overall pick, the Sixers were projected to take on Baylor’s VJ Edgecombe, according to Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman.
“VJ Edgecombe could look most appealing, as he offers a different level of explosion and defensive quickness from Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain,” Wasserman wrote. “He also offers insurance on the wing following a disappointing first season from George.”
The Sixers assume that George’s first year in Philadelphia was a fluke, as injuries frequently got in his way. However, the 35-year-old wing has a concerning injury history. The team would surely benefit from finding the right insurance for the nine-time All-Star.
While assuming a 19-year-old rookie could bring the same value to the table as a seasoned All-Star is wishful thinking, the Sixers are planning to take the best player available wherever they land, if they keep the selection. While Edgecombe is typically fourth, ranking behind Cooper Flagg, Ace Bailey, and Dylan Harper, he gets a slight bump over Bailey in this situation.
During his freshman season at Baylor, Edgecombe produced 15 points per game on 44 percent shooting from the field and 34 percent shooting from three. He also posted averages of six rebounds, three assists, and two steals per game.
In the past, the Sixers didn’t plan to utilize first-round rookies right away. There were times they had no choice but to do so (see Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain). As the Sixers want to find a better balance between the ages of players they utilize, there won’t be a closed-off mindset for any rookie entering the organization. If the prospect is Edgecombe, the Baylor star would have a shot to earn a role right away.
