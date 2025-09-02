Sixers Predicted to Ink Standout Guard to Modest Contract
In roughly a month, the Philadelphia 76ers will kick off training camp in preparation for the 2026 season. While most of the roster is set in stone, there is still one situation that needs to be addressed.
While the Sixers made a flurry of small moves at the trade deadline, one addition managed to pay huge dividends to close out the year. Upon coming over from the Dallas Mavericks, guard Quentin Grimes put together the best stretch of his young NBA career.
Grimes was targeted as a youthful talent who brings a complementary skill set to the supporting cast, but ended up being so much more. He became a featured talent for the shorthanded Sixers, making the most of an expanded role.
In 28 appearances following the trade, Grimes averaged 21.9 PPG, 5.2 RPG, and 4.5 APG on 37.3% shooting from beyond the arc. Following this impressive stretch, he found himself in line for a new contract in restrictive free agency.
Despite performing well post-deadline, Grimes still finds himself without a deal for next season. He has multiple options at his disposal as it pertains to 2026. Grimes can sign an extension with the Sixers, agree to an offer sheet with a new team, or accept his qualifying offer valued just under $9 million.
In this final stretch of the offseason, Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus provided updated predictions for some of the top names on the free agent market. As it pertains to Grimes, he expects him to land a short-term deal with the Sixers or sign his qualifying offer to fully hit the open market next summer.
The Sixers will have a better sense of Joel Embiid and Paul George's health as training camps pick up, but Grimes needs a deal. The 25-year-old is unlikely to get more than the non-taxpayer mid-level exception ($14.1 million starting), so the team appears to be hesitant to offer more than that amount.
Throughout the summer, there have been multiple reports of the Sixers having a strong desire to retain Grimes after what he was able to display last season. With time running out before training camp, both sides will soon have to make a decision about the guard's future in Philadelphia.
