Sixers Predicted to Ink Standout Guard to Multi-Year Deal
Heading into free agency, one of the biggest questions for the Philadelphia 76ers was guard Quentin Grimes. Following an impressive run to kick off his tenure with the franchise, he is in line to ink a new deal.
Grimes came over to Philly from the Dallas Mavericks at the trade deadline in exchange for veteran forward Caleb Martin. He put together a strong first impression, emerging as a standout performer for the injury-ridden squad.
Knowing he was getting ready to enter restricted free agency, Grimes made sure to put his full skill set on display with the Sixers. Across 28 games following the trade, he averaged 21.9 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 4.5 APG, and 1.5 SPG.
Though the Sixers have been adamant about wanting to retain Grimes, the two sides have yet to work out a new long-term deal. As we approach the final weeks of the offseason, a new projection of what his next contract could look like has surfaced.
Sixers lock down Quentin Grimes in recent free agency predictions
Still with a handful of interesting names on the market, Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale put together updated predictions for a handful of free agents. In Grimes’ case, he remains with the Sixers via a four-year deal worth $67 million.
The Sixers don't have the durable infrastructure to mismanage a breakout asset. Grimes, 25, clearly doesn't have any suitors to leverage against them, and accepting the qualifying offer poses all sorts of risks. Chief among them: Seeing his role severely compromised by a healthier depth chart this coming season that torpedoes his market value next summer. This dance between player and team is giving off an air of inevitability. Grimes and the Sixers will reach a multi-year agreement, with some team flexibility, that guarantees him a notch above mid-level-exception money.
While there is the possibility Grimes could sign his qualifying offer and play out next season on an expiring contract, the Sixers should not let it reach that point.
Though it was due to unfortunate circumstances, Grimes showed how valuable of a piece he can be for the Sixers moving forward. Between his strong play and the fact they essentially lost out on Guerschon Yabusele to have the flexibility to sign him, a new contract should be their desired outcome.
As of now, it remains unclear if Grimes and the Sixers will work things out before training camp gets underway in a little over a month.
