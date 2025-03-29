All 76ers

Sixers Predicted to Lose Crucial Signing to Spurs in Free Agency

Could the San Antonio Spurs snag Guerschon Yabusele in free agency?

Justin Grasso

Mar 21, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Guerschon Yabusele (28) looks to pass against San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) during the fourth quarter at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images
During a season where nearly everything went wrong for the Philadelphia 76ers, they at least got one thing right in bringing Guerschon Yabusele back to the NBA after his run with several organizations, including Real Madrid.

After a standout Olympic performance in France, Yabusele gained attention from multiple NBA clubs. The Sixers managed to get the former Boston Celtics first-rounder to strike a buyout with Real Madrid and sign on a one-year, prove-it deal.

Now, Yabusele is expected to gain some notable attention in the free agency market this summer. All signs point to the Sixers attempting to bring Yabusele back. Whether the attempt will be made or missed is unknown.

One rundown of 10 free agency predictions in late March suggests Yabusele could indeed pack his bags and continue his career on his third NBA team. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus predicts Yabusele could end up on the San Antonio Spurs for the 2025-2026 NBA season.

Mar 21, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Guerschon Yabusele (28) looks on during the second quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images / Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

“Since Kelly Oubre Jr. ($8.4 million), Andre Drummond ($5 million) and Eric Gordon ($3.5 million) have player options, the 76ers don't have complete control over their payroll this offseason. Additionally, they have a restricted free agent in Quentin Grimes who may command a hefty payday thanks to his late-season breakout.

"Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs have one of Yabusele's French teammates in Victor Wembanayama (assuming he recovers fully from the deep vein thrombosis that prematurely ended his season) and the full non-taxpayer MLE at its disposal. The Spurs can offer Yabusele a four-year deal worth up to $60.6 million, which the Sixers may not be able to reach based on their proximity to the aprons.”

Throughout a dark year for Philadelphia, Yabusele was a bright spot. In 67 games, the veteran forward averaged 11 points on 50 percent shooting from the field and 39 percent shooting from three. Along with his scoring, Yabusele came down with six rebounds per game while passing out two assists.

Yabusele’s situation was seen as something similar to Kelly Oubre’s one season priror. When the Sixers initially signed Kelly Oubre during the 2023 offseason, they landed him on a minimum deal. Oubre turned out to have one of the best value contracts in the league as he thrived in a key role while on a highly-affordable contract.

While Oubre certainly outplayed his one-year deal with Philadelphia, he didn’t end up breaking the bank last summer. The veteran forward returned to the Sixers on a two-year deal worth $16 million. It’s unclear if Oubre took a discount, but many were surprised the Sixers retained him with another friendly number.

Yabusele could return on a team-friendly deal in Philadelphia, but a situation in San Antonio or even somewhere else on a higher offer shouldn’t be ruled out. Ultimately, it will come down to what matters the most for Yabusele. If it’s money, the Sixers might not be able to reach Yabusele’s desired asking price. If it’s contending, the 23-50 team will have a hard time convincing players they have a bright future, considering a lot of their struggles this year stem from a lack of availability from the injured veterans.

