All76ers
Top Stories
News

Sixers President Chris Heck Thanks Philly Fans as NBA Suspension Continues

Justin Grasso

The NBA had no choice but to put the season on hold this week. Many leagues across the nation were discussing potential changes for the time being as the coronavirus began to affect the United States. The first solution the NBA came up with was keeping all non-essential personnel out of the locker rooms.

Then, major sports leagues, the NBA included, kicked around the idea of not allowing fans in stadiums or arenas for games. In Philadelphia, that idea would not go over well. Understandably, it would've been a plan set in place by the NBA to keep fans safe.

But stopping Sixers fans from attending games at the Wells Fargo Center would've been devastating for thousands. After all, Philly's fan base has built itself up to be recognized as a ruthless bunch as they are considered to die-hard for the team they root for.

The NBA's precautions took an extra step recently, however. Not only are fans not allowed in arenas on game day, but all game days and nights are actually postponed until further notice. For the time being, there is no NBA. And at this moment, there's no return in sight, as the 30-day target point is just a marker for a re-evaluation.

Sixers fans will remain in the unknown like the rest of us. And although they don't have a team to root for, for the time being, the Sixers' current president, Chris Heck, wanted to pen a letter to the fans to express his gratitude.

"Philadelphia is a city of passion, intensity, grit, and heart. That's why "brotherly love" means so much to us. It represents how this city stands together as women, children, brothers, sisters, moms, dads, coaches, neighbors, and so on. We are a city of pride and resilience, and we look no further than our fans to prove the point."

Throughout the year, Sixers' head coach Brett Brown, and several players have praised Philly fans for their constant support this season. Many times, the Sixers have credited the crowd for helping the team maintain the best home record in the NBA.

While the relationship between the fans and some players have been rocky at times throughout the year, the team's president couldn't help but acknowledge just how much the organization appreciates the people who fill up the seats every time the Sixers are playing at the Wells Fargo Center. And in due time, he looks forward to the NBA allowing the fans and the players to come together once again.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sixers' Latest Opponent Christian Wood Tests Positive for COVID-19

After playing the Sixers on Wednesday, Detroit Pistons' rising star Christian Wood has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Justin Grasso

Sixers Pen a Message to Fans During NBA Hiatus

The Sixers have sent out a statement directly to the fans as the NBA hiatus continues.

Justin Grasso

NBA News: Raptors Steer Clear of Coronavirus After Testing

The Toronto Raptors have tested negative for the coronavirus, which is good news for the Sixers.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Josh Harris Plans to Take Care of Arena Workers During NBA Hiatus

Sixers' managing partner Josh Harris pledges to take care of arena staffers as NBA continues hiatus.

Justin Grasso

Sixers Release Statement For Ticket Holders During NBA Suspension

The Sixers' ticket office has released a statement for its ticket holders with plans for the NBA suspension.

Justin Grasso

Sixers News: NBA, Players Union Entering Moratorium During Suspension

The NBA and the Players Union plan to enter an agreement to freeze all transactions for a period of time.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers: Everything We Know About NBA's Postponed Season

The Philadelphia 76ers have had their season postponed along with the rest of the NBA. What now?

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers Reveal Plans Moving Forward After NBA Postponed Season

The Philadelphia 76ers have put out a statement regarding their plans moving forward as the NBA has postponed action.

Justin Grasso

by

Ct33

Sixers' Home, Wells Fargo Center Postpones All Events for March

The Wells Fargo Center, home of the Sixers, is closed for the entire month of March.

Justin Grasso

by

Ct33

Pistons Put Out a Statement Following Matchup in Philly Against Sixers

The Sixers' Wednesday night opponent, the Detroit Pistons, recently put out a statement regarding their team and the COVID-19 issues around the NBA.

Justin Grasso