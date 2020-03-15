Sixers President Chris Heck Thanks Philly Fans as NBA Suspension Continues

The NBA had no choice but to put the season on hold this week. Many leagues across the nation were discussing potential changes for the time being as the coronavirus began to affect the United States. The first solution the NBA came up with was keeping all non-essential personnel out of the locker rooms.

Then, major sports leagues, the NBA included, kicked around the idea of not allowing fans in stadiums or arenas for games. In Philadelphia, that idea would not go over well. Understandably, it would've been a plan set in place by the NBA to keep fans safe.

But stopping Sixers fans from attending games at the Wells Fargo Center would've been devastating for thousands. After all, Philly's fan base has built itself up to be recognized as a ruthless bunch as they are considered to die-hard for the team they root for.

The NBA's precautions took an extra step recently, however. Not only are fans not allowed in arenas on game day, but all game days and nights are actually postponed until further notice. For the time being, there is no NBA. And at this moment, there's no return in sight, as the 30-day target point is just a marker for a re-evaluation.

Sixers fans will remain in the unknown like the rest of us. And although they don't have a team to root for, for the time being, the Sixers' current president, Chris Heck, wanted to pen a letter to the fans to express his gratitude.

"Philadelphia is a city of passion, intensity, grit, and heart. That's why "brotherly love" means so much to us. It represents how this city stands together as women, children, brothers, sisters, moms, dads, coaches, neighbors, and so on. We are a city of pride and resilience, and we look no further than our fans to prove the point."

Throughout the year, Sixers' head coach Brett Brown, and several players have praised Philly fans for their constant support this season. Many times, the Sixers have credited the crowd for helping the team maintain the best home record in the NBA.

While the relationship between the fans and some players have been rocky at times throughout the year, the team's president couldn't help but acknowledge just how much the organization appreciates the people who fill up the seats every time the Sixers are playing at the Wells Fargo Center. And in due time, he looks forward to the NBA allowing the fans and the players to come together once again.

