Sixers President Daryl Morey Makes Bold Claim Amid New-Look Roster
Last season, Daryl Morey made countless moves to set the Philadelphia 76ers up financially this summer. His hard work ended up paying off, as he was able to completely revamp the roster around Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.
The Sixers' biggest splash was luring Paul George away from the LA Clippers. However, he added numerous complementary pieces as well. Among those brought in include Andre Drummond, Caleb Martin, and Reggie Jackson.
Looking at the Eastern Conference, the Sixers' biggest rival is the Boston Celtics. Fresh off winning a championship, they've managed to retain their core. If the Sixers are going to compete for a title, Boston is one team they're going to have to get through.
During a recent appearance on 97.5 The Fanatic, Morey shared his thoughts on the Sixers and Celtics. Following their numerous additions, he feels Philly has closed the gap with the defending champions.
"They're the target but we don't feel like we give up anything to them," Morey said. "We're going to be coming to take the title away from them."
Taking down the Celtics will be no small feat. That said, the new-look Sixers are built to go toe-to-toe with them. Their depth at the wing position should help them contain Boston's lineup in an eventual matchup.
With a trio of Embiid, George, and Maxey, the Sixers have the starpower to take on any of the league's contender. Only time will tell how this re-shaped roster fares against the NBA's most elite squads.