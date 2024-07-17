Sixers Prospect Eager to Learn From Team's Top Guards
After not trading away their first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the Philadelphia 76ers added guard Jared McCain to their pipeline of young talent. As the incoming rookie partakes in Summer League, he spoke on his eagerness to learn from some key players on the roster.
McCain has played well through Summer League, with his best outing being in his debut. Against the OKC Thunder back on July 8th, he posted a stat line of 15 points, three rebounds, four assists, and three steals.
Before the Sixers took on Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night, McCain was asked about who on the team he is most looking forward to playing alongside. The name he brought up was All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey.
"It's gotta be Maxey," McCain said. "Just good energy, good vibes. Also a smaller guard, just to learn as much from him."
After Maxey, McCain brought up Kyle Lowry. Following a brief stint with the Sixers at the end of last season, the former champion opted to re-sign with his hometown team. McCain also brought up how Lowry has almost been in the league for his entire life.
"Also Kyle Lowry, I've been watching him for awhile," he continued. "I was talking to someone they said it's year 19 for him, and I'm 20-years-old. He's been in the league every year since I've been alive. To learn as much as I can from both of them."
Given each guard's track record in the league thus far, McCain has some good resources in front of him in terms of mentors. Seeing that he has a somewhat similar frame and playstyle as Maxey and Lowry, the Sixers rookie has a lot to learn from the guards around him.