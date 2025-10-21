Sixers’ Quentin Grimes Predicted to Win Major NBA Award
The 2025–2026 NBA season tips off this week. Every player starts with a clean slate, but a few are already standing out as early favorites for the league’s top honors.
CBS Sports’ Brad Botkin selected Quentin Grimes as his predicted winner for the Sixth Man of the Year award. Last season, Grimes averaged a career-high 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists over 28 games with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Earlier this month, the 76ers re-signed Grimes to a one-year qualifying offer. The 25-year-old guard previously played three seasons with the New York Knicks, which was followed by short stints between the Detroit Pistons and Dallas Mavericks.
Sixth Man of the Year Likelihood
While Botkin provided explanations for his MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Most Improved Player, Rookie of the Year, and Coach of the Year picks, the analyst didn’t provide an explanation for Grimes as Sixth Man of the Year.
Between the likes of Grimes, Jared McCain, and VJ Edgecombe, the 76ers have an array of talented young guards to play at the shooting guard position. The 21-year-old McCain and 20-year-old Edgecombe could elevate themselves as bonafide starters this season, though experience and recent performance shows that Grimes is the safest bet for the immediate future.
Edgecombe was selected with the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. The Baylor alum totaled 26 points, six rebounds, and three assists in Philadelphia’s preseason finale against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
There is a realistic possibility that Edgecombe proves himself to be a valuable contributor during the regular season, though there is no rush for the rookie to rise rapidly within a strong backcourt. It will come down to how head coach Nick Nurse decides to manage his playing time.
Ultimately, there are high expectations for the 76ers to bounce back to being an Eastern Conference powerhouse after a disappointing 24-58 record last season. The question is whether Grimes, Edgecombe, or another guard should be on the court when pressure builds during a close game.
One option is for Philadelphia to start Grimes at the beginning of the season, then transition Edgecombe into the role if his progress is going well. This would be a safe route for a playoff-hopeful team.
Overall, Grimes is likely not a strong candidate for the Sixth Man of the Year. Since he may assume the role of a starter, there are other players set to make a bigger impact off the bench.