All 76ers

Sixers’ Quentin Grimes Predicted to Win Major NBA Award

Quentin Grimes has played 28 games as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Eric Jay Santos

Apr 1, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (5) warms up before a game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
Apr 1, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (5) warms up before a game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2025–2026 NBA season tips off this week. Every player starts with a clean slate, but a few are already standing out as early favorites for the league’s top honors.

CBS Sports’ Brad Botkin selected Quentin Grimes as his predicted winner for the Sixth Man of the Year award. Last season, Grimes averaged a career-high 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists over 28 games with the Philadelphia 76ers

Earlier this month, the 76ers re-signed Grimes to a one-year qualifying offer. The 25-year-old guard previously played three seasons with the New York Knicks, which was followed by short stints between the Detroit Pistons and Dallas Mavericks. 

Quentin Grime
Apr 13, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (5) controls the ball against the Chicago Bulls in the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Sixth Man of the Year Likelihood 

While Botkin provided explanations for his MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Most Improved Player, Rookie of the Year, and Coach of the Year picks, the analyst didn’t provide an explanation for Grimes as Sixth Man of the Year. 

Between the likes of Grimes, Jared McCain, and VJ Edgecombe, the 76ers have an array of talented young guards to play at the shooting guard position. The 21-year-old McCain and 20-year-old Edgecombe could elevate themselves as bonafide starters this season, though experience and recent performance shows that Grimes is the safest bet for the immediate future. 

Edgecombe was selected with the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. The Baylor alum totaled 26 points, six rebounds, and three assists in Philadelphia’s preseason finale against the Minnesota Timberwolves. 

There is a realistic possibility that Edgecombe proves himself to be a valuable contributor during the regular season, though there is no rush for the rookie to rise rapidly within a strong backcourt. It will come down to how head coach Nick Nurse decides to manage his playing time. 

Quentin Grime
Apr 7, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (5) drives to the basket past Miami Heat forward Kyle Anderson (20) during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Ultimately, there are high expectations for the 76ers to bounce back to being an Eastern Conference powerhouse after a disappointing 24-58 record last season. The question is whether Grimes, Edgecombe, or another guard should be on the court when pressure builds during a close game. 

One option is for Philadelphia to start Grimes at the beginning of the season, then transition Edgecombe into the role if his progress is going well. This would be a safe route for a playoff-hopeful team.

Overall, Grimes is likely not a strong candidate for the Sixth Man of the Year. Since he may assume the role of a starter, there are other players set to make a bigger impact off the bench.

Published
Eric Jay Santos
ERIC JAY SANTOS

Eric Santos is a contributing writer for Philadelphia 76ers on SI. In 2020, Eric first covered the Houston Rockets for SB Nation, where he created statistical analysis, original opinions, and historical breakdowns in his coverage for the team. In addition to his role as a contributing writer, Eric also served as a social media manager for The Dream Shake. In 2023, Eric was a contributing writer for Boston Celtics on SI, covering the team’s NBA Championship run.

Home/News