Sixers Ranked Near Bottom in Offseason Move Rankings

Whether it was through trades, free-agent signings, or both, multiple NBA teams have revamped their roster this offseason. Following the frenzy during the opening week of free agency, David Aldridge of The Athletic decided to put out a rankings list.

These rankings were based on the moves teams made in the offseason, not how they look after. The Sixers did not find themselves on the right end of this list.

Out of the 30 NBA teams, Aldridge ranked the Sixers 22nd for their offseason moves. While he did put them towards the bottom, Aldridge noted that their offseason grade is more of an incomplete.

Since the moment their season ended, the talk around the Sixers has circled around Ben Simmons. Until a deal is in place for the 25-year-old All-Star, it is tough to gauge Daryl Morey's efforts this summer.

Outside of the Simmons saga, it is not surprising the Sixers were ranked so low. Most of their signings were lateral moves to help fill in gaps in the rotation. Additions like Andre Drummond and Georges Niang should thrive in Philly but are far from big free-agent splashes.

Not only did Morey find suitable role players to fill out the rotation, but he also retained one of the team's most underrated players. Despite a long list of suitors eyeing him, Danny Green returned to Philadelphia on a multi-year deal. This move might not shoot them up the rankings, but is a big win for the team this offseason.

The biggest splash the Sixers have made thus far involves the franchise cornerstone. Joel Embiid recently agreed to a five-year supermax extension to keep him in a Sixers' uniform long-term. The MVP runner-up has said time and time again he wants to finish his career in Philadelphia.

Due to their current cap situation, it's not shocking the Sixers weren't a team to make a splash in free agency. With their core signed to big deals long-term, there was little cap flexibility. If Morey made a big splash in the offseason, it was always going to be a Simmons trade.

The Sixers might sit at 22nd on these rankings now but could skyrocket up the list before the regular season goes underway.

