Sixers Recall Charles Bassey After Impressive Blue Coats Outing

With the NBA G League season back in action, the Philadelphia 76ers have sent some of their players down to their affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, throughout the month. Lately, Sixers' second-year forward, Paul Reed, has been playing with the Coats as his playing time on the main roster was limited.

In addition, the Sixers recently assigned the rookie guard Jaden Springer, who spent a chunk of time with the Blue Coats earlier this year.

When the Sixers assigned Springer to the Blue Coats on Wednesday night after the Sixers defeated the New Orleans Pelicans at home, he wasn't alone. Along with Springer, the Sixers assigned the rookie center Charles Bassey to the G League and transferred their two-way guard Myles Powell as well.

The three players practiced in Delaware on Wednesday ahead of Philadelphia's Thursday night game against the Los Angeles Lakers. When the Sixers were gearing up to tip-off against the Lakers, they brought Bassey and Powell back in the picture.

Then, following the Sixers' victory over the Lakers, the team sent Powell and Bassey back to the G League ahead of Delaware's matchup against the College Park Skyhawks. Both Bassey and Powell were available for the game.

As expected, Bassey and Powell joined Delaware's starting five alongside Paul Reed, Jaden Springer, and Shamorie Ponds. Powell, who checked in for 30 minutes, shot 7-20 from the field and scored 19 points.

Meanwhile, Bassey clocked in for a 26-minute shift. On offense, Bassey shot 3-8, scoring eight points, and came down with two rebounds. On the defensive end, the rookie big man snagged five rebounds, six blocks, and three steals before collecting his sixth foul and ending his night early.

Following Delaware's loss to College Park, Bassey and Powell will make their way back to the main roster once again. According to a team official, Powell and Bassey were recalled to the Sixers on Saturday. Both players are deemed available for the Saturday night matchup against the Sacramento Kings.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.