Sixers Recall Three G League Prospects Ahead of Grizzlies Matchup

Throughout last week, the Philadelphia 76ers have shifted around some of their young prospects as the recent five-game home-stand is currently allowing the Sixers an opportunity to have some players split time between the main roster and the developmental team.

Last Wednesday, the Sixers assigned the rookie first-rounder, Jaden Springer, along with the rookie center Charles Bassey and the two-way signee Myles Powell to the Delaware Blue Coats so they could practice with the G League team.

Then when the Los Angeles Lakers came to town on Thursday, Philadelphia recalled Bassey and Powell for depth purposes. The following day, Bassey and Powell were transferred to the Blue Coats once again so they could help Delaware face the College Park Skyhawks.

Bassey and Powell's presence didn't help the Blue Coats pick up a win. However, they individually stood out. Powell checked in for 30 minutes and shot 7-20 from the field, collecting 19 points. Meanwhile, Bassey's biggest contributions came on the defensive end as he came down with seven rebounds, blocking six shots and snatching three steals.

After facing College Park last Friday night, Powell and Bassey made their way back to Philadelphia ahead of the Sixers' Saturday night matchup with the Sacramento Kings. Once again, Bassey and Powell didn't see the court for the 76ers. And the next day, they were assigned to the Blue Coats for another matchup. That time around, they were joined by the other two-way guard, Charlie Brown Jr.

Against the Ignite, Brown collected 21 points in 30 minutes. Meanwhile, Myles Powell dropped 19 points in 26 minutes. Although Charles Bassey didn't get the nod to start, he checked in for 28 minutes off the bench. On the offensive side of the ball, Bassey collected 24 points. On defense, he grabbed eight rebounds and blocked five shots in the blowout win over G League Ignite.

After a successful Sunday afternoon matchup in Delaware, the three prospects will make their way back to South Philadelphia on Monday night. According to a team official, Bassey, Powell, and Brown have been recalled to the 76ers. All three players are deemed available for Monday's matchup versus the Memphis Grizzlies.

