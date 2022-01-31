Sixers Recall Reed After Ruling Embiid Out vs. Grizzlies

When the Philadelphia 76ers return to the court on Monday night, they’ll face the Memphis Grizzlies for the second time this season. During Philly’s first outing against the Grizzlies, they paid a visit to Memphis on December 13. At the time, the Sixers were without their All-Star center, Joel Embiid.

On Monday, the Sixers will be in a similar situation. Although Embiid’s been healthy and available lately, he admitted that fatigue was starting to set in early on last week. Despite feeling tired, Embiid appeared in every matchup. That won’t be the case on Monday, though.

As the Sixers wrapped up shootaround on Monday morning, the Sixers ruled Embiid out for Monday’s game against Memphis for rest purposes. That will mark the first time Embiid misses a matchup in 21 games. With Embiid out, the Sixers have recalled multiple centers from the Delaware Blue Coats.

First, the rookie Charles Bassey was recalled along with the guards Myles Powell and Charlie Brown Jr. Then, the Sixers brought back Paul Reed after he’s spent the last couple of weeks in the G League. Reed hasn’t garnered a ton of playing time with the Sixers this season.

Appearing in 21 games, Reed has averaged 8.8 minutes on the floor with the Sixers. During that time, he averaged two points while shooting 46-percent from the field. In addition, he collected 2.2 rebounds per game.

It’s unclear if Reed will garner playing time on Monday night or not. While he has more experience than the rookie big man, there have been times this season where Doc Rivers favored Bassey over Reed. The last time Reed saw the floor was on January 17, when the Sixers faced the Washington Wizards. He appeared on the court for four minutes in garbage time.

