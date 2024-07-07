All 76ers

Sixers’ Recent Trade Looped In With Major Klay Thompson Trade

The Philadelphia 76ers are officially moving on from Buddy Hield.

Justin Grasso

Mar 8, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Buddy Hield (17) looks on against the New Orleans Pelicans in the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 8, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Buddy Hield (17) looks on against the New Orleans Pelicans in the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Earlier this week, it was revealed the Philadelphia 76ers would execute a sign-and-trade with the sharpshooter Buddy Hield. The plan was for Hield to re-sign on a multi-year contract, helping the Sixers net a future second-round pick.

It turns out, the deal with be a part of a major six-team trade, headlined by former Golden State star, Klay Thompson.

The Dallas Mavericks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets, and Charlotte Hornets will all be involved along with the Sixers and the Warriors.

As expected, the Sixers are going to land a 2031 second-round pick for their participation in the trade. The Warriors will pick up Hield and Kyle Anderson.

The Hornets collect two players and two picks in the trade. Josh Green and Reggie Jackson could suit up for Charlotte next season, while the Hornets pick up two future second-rounders.

Minnesota also lands a set of assets, collecting a 2031 second-round swap, and a 2025 second-round pick. Meanwhile, the Nuggets collect some cash in return.

The Mavericks grab the headliner of the deal, as they pick up Klay Thompson. After playing 11 seasons for the Warriors, Thompson is set to suit up for a new team for the first time in his career. The four-time champion, and five-time All-Star is going to bring his championship expertise to a Dallas team that just made a run to the NBA Finals last month before losing to the Boston Celtics.

As for the Sixers, they part ways with a trade acquisition from last season. While Buddy Hield was their big get in the middle of the season, he didn’t pan out the way the team had hoped. There were regular-season flashes, but not enough consistency to rely on Hield in the playoffs.

By the time Hield flashed his sharpshooting in the postseason, it was too late. The Sixers dropped round one against the New York Knicks in six games. Hield was months away from hitting the free agency market. The now-former Sixer will give it a shot with the Warriors, who are looking to replace Thompson’s shooting.

Published
Justin Grasso

JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News