Sixers’ Recent Trade Looped In With Major Klay Thompson Trade
Earlier this week, it was revealed the Philadelphia 76ers would execute a sign-and-trade with the sharpshooter Buddy Hield. The plan was for Hield to re-sign on a multi-year contract, helping the Sixers net a future second-round pick.
It turns out, the deal with be a part of a major six-team trade, headlined by former Golden State star, Klay Thompson.
The Dallas Mavericks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets, and Charlotte Hornets will all be involved along with the Sixers and the Warriors.
As expected, the Sixers are going to land a 2031 second-round pick for their participation in the trade. The Warriors will pick up Hield and Kyle Anderson.
The Hornets collect two players and two picks in the trade. Josh Green and Reggie Jackson could suit up for Charlotte next season, while the Hornets pick up two future second-rounders.
Minnesota also lands a set of assets, collecting a 2031 second-round swap, and a 2025 second-round pick. Meanwhile, the Nuggets collect some cash in return.
The Mavericks grab the headliner of the deal, as they pick up Klay Thompson. After playing 11 seasons for the Warriors, Thompson is set to suit up for a new team for the first time in his career. The four-time champion, and five-time All-Star is going to bring his championship expertise to a Dallas team that just made a run to the NBA Finals last month before losing to the Boston Celtics.
As for the Sixers, they part ways with a trade acquisition from last season. While Buddy Hield was their big get in the middle of the season, he didn’t pan out the way the team had hoped. There were regular-season flashes, but not enough consistency to rely on Hield in the playoffs.
By the time Hield flashed his sharpshooting in the postseason, it was too late. The Sixers dropped round one against the New York Knicks in six games. Hield was months away from hitting the free agency market. The now-former Sixer will give it a shot with the Warriors, who are looking to replace Thompson’s shooting.