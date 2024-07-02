Sixers Reportedly Looking to Move on From Fan Favorite Big Man
Through the first two days of free agency, the Philadelphia 76ers have made drastic upgrades to their roster. Following their flurry of moves, one fan favorite's tenure with the team could be coming to an end.
The first area the Sixers addressed in free agency was the backup center position. For the second time in four years, Andre Drummond has signed a deal with Philly to play behind superstar big man Joel Embiid.
Along with nabbing a center in the free agent market, the Sixers also added frontcourt depth via the NBA draft. With their second-round pick, they took Adem Bona out of UCLA.
Following these moves, many began wondering what it would mean for Paul Reed's future with the Sixers. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the team could end up trading or waiving him this offseason.
Philadelphia is scouring the free agent market and potential trade options to land another forward, with Paul Reed expected to be waived or used in a trade, league sources told HoopsHype.
Reed has served as Embiid's backup in recent years, but that spot will now be taken by Drummond. Scotto also cited that Bona is expected to land an NBA contract, giving the Sixers three options at center.
The team’s No. 41 overall pick, Adem Bona, is expected to land a standard NBA contract and earn a roster spot with the 76ers, league sources told HoopsHype.
During his time with the Sixers, Reed has shown potential as an athletic small-ball center option. He played in all 82 games last season, averaging 7.3 PPG and 6.0 RPG while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc.