Report: Sixers Stopped Fining Ben Simmons

Over the summer, Ben Simmons made it clear to the Philadelphia 76ers that he planned to hold out from training camp as he desired a trade. The Sixers, who expressed interest in having Simmons back with the team, fined the three-time All-Star each chance they could as he was obligated to fulfill his contractual duties.

Eventually, Simmons showed up. But the situation got complicated for both parties. After admitting he wasn't mentally ready to return to the floor, the Sixers put a pause on fining the star guard.

However, the pause didn't last too long as Simmons' lack of cooperation with the team allowed the Sixers to begin utilizing fines once again.

Lately, that hasn't been the case, though.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Sixers have stopped fining Simmons once again. It's unclear how long the financial punishment lasted after it resumed for a second time, but it seems Simmons and the Sixers are on good terms right now as the disgruntled All-Star has been fulfilling his duties outside of playing for the team.

The Latest on the Simmons Saga

"Simmons has yet to play this season after informing his 76ers organization, coaches and teammates that he is not mentally ready to play and needs time to work on himself. The 76ers have not been fining Simmons, as he fulfills team obligations such as training sessions and team meetings as well as continuing to meet with mental health specialists, sources said. And yet, the 76ers don’t appear any closer to a trade than they were in the offseason and prior to training camp."

While the Sixers are willing to trade Simmons, they won't do so unless a team meets Daryl Morey's high asking price. So, as long as Simmons remains a member of the organization, Philly's top priority is reportedly getting Simmons back on the floor as a member of the Sixers.

