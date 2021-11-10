Sixers' Respectable Effort vs. Bucks Didn't Surprise Doc Rivers

The Philadelphia 76ers have been dealing with some unfortunate circumstances. As four of their players are in the NBA's health and safety protocol, the Sixers have been going into every matchup lately extremely shorthanded.

And unfortunately, physical setbacks are also playing a part in keeping the Sixers undermanned as well. On Tuesday, the Sixers hosted the Milwaukee Bucks for the second night of a back-to-back.

Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle, and Isaiah Joe were all ruled out early as they remain in the health and safety protocol. In addition to those four guys, the Sixers were also left without Seth Curry on Tuesday as he's dealing with a foot contusion.

76ers head coach Doc Rivers wanted to utilize a ten-man rotation on Tuesday, but he elected to roll with just eight guys. In a game where the Sixers were facing the defending NBA champions, many probably would've thought the score would get out of hand early, forcing the Sixers to unload their reserves for considerable playing time.

But as we've learned throughout the first stretch of the 2021-2022 NBA season, this Sixers team is always a threat, no matter who's on the floor and who's out for the night. And that's precisely why the Sixers' valiant effort against Milwaukee while undermanned didn't shock Doc Rivers in the slightest.

"I don't know if anything surprises me with these guys," Rivers said after the game on Tuesday. "They play hard, and they try to figure it out. Tyrese [Maxey] was sensational tonight, kept attacking. Georges [Niang] gave us everything he had. I thought [Drummond] offensively on the glass was really good."

At no point in the first three-quarters of the game did the Sixers look out of it. The lead changed seven times through the first half, and the Sixers held the biggest lead at one point with 13 points.

Going into the fourth quarter, Philly was out in front and leading by two points. However, similar to Monday's game against New York, Philadelphia's fatigue showed once again, and the Bucks found a way to get out in front and defeat the Sixers in the end 118-109.

While the Sixers could certainly collect a moral victory after dropping their second-straight game against Milwaukee, Doc Rivers didn't want it on Tuesday as a loss is a loss in his eyes.

"I wanted to win the game," Rivers said with a hint of disappointment. "Last night and tonight, we had chances. It's an opportunity to grow, an opportunity to get better, and I'm not done about the loss. You either do one of two things in a competition. You either win the game or lose the game, period. We gave ourselves a chance to win the game in both, and there is something to be taken from that, so we do learn a lot, but we didn't win the games, and that's a fact."

The Sixers will get the day off on Wednesday as they get to rest after playing back-to-back games. Then, they'll return to the floor on Thursday to face the Toronto Raptors at home. Whether the Sixers will get some key players back or not is unclear, but either way, they'll be ready as a team to face what's next.

