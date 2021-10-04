Sixers Will Rest Embiid for Preseason Opener vs. Raptors

October 4, 2021
Sixers Will Rest Joel Embiid for Preseason Opener vs. Raptors
The Sixers will be shorthanded on Monday night as they take on the Toronto Raptors for their first set of preseason action this offseason. According to the team's injury report on Sunday night, 76ers star center Joel Embiid will be ruled out.

Fortunately for the Sixers, Embiid isn't ruled out for injury-related purposes. Although the big man was battling through a torn meniscus the last time he took the court in the second round of the playoffs, his knee isn't what's keeping him off the court on Monday night.

As expected, the Sixers are going to take it easy with Embiid this offseason. As the big man has a history of significant injuries, the team will have to be careful as they want to ensure he remains as healthy as possible before the regular season approaches. 

Will Embiid play at all during the preseason? Most likely. However, 76ers head coach Doc Rivers made it clear that in addition to Embiid, most key veterans won't play every single game this preseason.

"I'll still rest guys," said Doc Rivers on Friday following practice. "(Tyrese Maxey) will play, but Joel won't play in every preseason game. Tobias (Harris) will not play in every preseason game. Probably Seth (Curry) will not play in every preseason game. And Danny (Green) absolutely won't play in every preseason game -- maybe none," he joked. "But they'll play enough. And if I feel like after two games they haven't played enough, then we're going to make changes there."

Rivers wouldn't lay out his entire plan for Embiid and the rest of the veteran starters in regards to their minutes and which games they'll play. But for Monday's game, Embiid will be the lone starter to miss the game due to rest.

Considering Rivers mentioned key guys will "play enough," we can probably expect to see Embiid suit up for at least one or two preseason games so he can get back into game shape before the Sixers kick off the regular season in a few weeks.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

