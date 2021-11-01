Skip to main content
    • November 1, 2021
    Sixers Will Rest Joel Embiid vs. Blazers on Monday
    Sixers Will Rest Joel Embiid vs. Blazers on Monday

    When the Philadelphia 76ers tipped off their 2021-2022 NBA season against the New Orleans Pelicans, Joel Embiid was a full-go. Despite suffering a torn meniscus during last year's playoff run, Embiid had a full recovery over the offseason. So, when training camp rolled around, he was cleared for action without limitations.

    Unfortunately, his healthy streak lasted not even for one game. Early on in the opening matchup versus the Pelicans, Embiid's knee made contact with another player's. Although he finished the game, the Sixers center was dealing with significant soreness afterward.

    Heading into the matchups against the Brooklyn Nets, Oklahoma City Thunder, New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, and the Atlanta Hawks, Embiid appeared on the injury report as questionable. For all but one of those games, he was considered a game-time decision.

    It wasn't until Saturday when Embiid knew he was going to play hours before tip-off. As the Sixers wrapped up their morning shootaround, a session in which Embiid was a full participant in, the big man was upgraded from questionable to available. That was a positive sign for Embiid's recovery.

    And on Monday, the big man took another step in the right direction. When the Sixers submitted their injury report to the NBA on Sunday night, just two names appeared. They happened to be Ben Simmons and Grant Riller. Embiid, who's been on the injury report for five out of six games leading up to Monday, was left off of it.

    However, Embiid won't see the court against Portland on Monday despite avoiding the injury report. According to a team official, Embiid will get a rest night on Monday. Per Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Sixers had planned to rest Embiid versus the Blazers as they are in the midst of playing six games in nine days.

    Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_. 

