Sixers Reunite With Familiar Face in 2024 NBA Free Agency
One hour into the free agency, the Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly made their first agreement of the offseason. Daryl Morey had loaded up on frontcourt depth in the form of a familiar face.
On Sunday evening, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Andre Drummond has agreed to a deal to return to Philly. The former All-Star is back with the Sixers with a two-year contract valued at around $10 million.
Two summers ago, Drummond signed for the veteran's minimum to be Joel Embiid's backup on the Sixers. However, his time with the team did not last long. Despite playing well in his role, Drummond found himself on the move at the 2022 trade deadline. He was shipped to the Brooklyn Nets alongside Ben Simmons and Seth Curry in exchange for James Harden.
Drummond has spent the past two seasons with the Chicago Bulls, where he has been one of the top reserve big men in the league. Last year, he averaged 8.4 PPG and 9.0 RPG while playing 17 minutes a game off the bench.
Bringing in a veteran like Drummond is a crucial addition for the Philadelphia 76ers. When he was here the first time, he proved capable of being able to hold down the center position in Embiid's absence. As a former All-Star and starter in the NBA, Drummond can also help make sure the Sixers star big man doesn't have to overexert himself during the regular season.
With the second unit, Drummond brings some much-needed physicality and rebounding in the frontcourt. Nick Nurse now has a reliable option to go to for the time Embiid is on the bench.