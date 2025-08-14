All 76ers

Sixers Reveal Key NBA Cup Dates Fans Need to Know

When are the Sixers playing their NBA Cup games?

Justin Grasso

Nov 22, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) reacts to his three pointer against the Brooklyn Nets during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
The NBA Cup is back for another year, and the Philadelphia 76ers learned the key dates for their schedule on Wednesday afternoon.

Playing in East Group B, the Sixers will have matchups against two divisional opponents (Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets), and will also face the Detroit Pistons and the Orlando Magic.

Sixers’ 2025-2026 NBA Cup Group Stage Schedule

Feb 2, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) controls the ball against Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) in the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
  • October 31, 2025 | vs Boston Celtics | 7 PM ET.
  • November 14, 2025 | at Detroit Pistons | 7:30 PM ET.
  • November 25, 2025 | vs Orlando Magic | 8 PM ET.
  • November 28, 2025 | at Brooklyn Nets | 7:30 PM ET.

Since the In-Season Tournament play started a couple of years back, the Sixers have struggled to find success during the group phase.

They especially struggled during the group stage of the 2024 NBA Cup. Although they ended it on a high note with back-to-back wins, getting off to a 0-2 start pretty much proved they wouldn’t be making it out to Las Vegas for the second year in a row.

When the group stage tipped off with a playoff rematch against the New York Knicks, the Sixers came up short with a 111-99 loss. Then they traveled down to Florida to take on the Orlando Magic. Despite the Magic being shorthanded, the Sixers took on a 98-86 loss.

When Philadelphia hosted the Brooklyn Nets on November 22, they picked up a 113-98 victory. They wrapped up tournament play at 2-2 after the win over the Hornets in Charlotte.

Next year, the Sixers have a lot to prove. After dealing with injuries throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season, they found themselves eliminated from the playoffs for the first time in over five years.

Since the team didn’t make too many critical changes during the offseason, the 76ers are banking on the idea that Joel Embiid, Paul George, Tyrese Maxey, and Jared McCain will be able to return healthy and ready to turn the season around.

While the ultimate goal is winning the NBA Championship, the Sixers could build plenty of confidence in the NBA Cup. They have a challenging group, facing three playoff squads from last year. But if the Sixers are able to keep the team healthy throughout the fall, they could surprise the league.

