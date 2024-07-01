Sixers Reward Star Guard Tyrese Maxey With Massive Long-Term Extension
Over the past four years, one of the biggest bright spots for the Philadelphia 76ers has been the rapid development of Tyrese Maxey. The young guard has been patiently waiting for his second contract, and the team finally rewarded him on Monday.
At the start of free agency, reports surfaced that the Sixers will address Maxey's extension after they make their moves. It was a busy first 12 hours for Daryl Morey, making a flurry of additions. The Sixers' biggest splash came late at night, when they inked All-Star forward Paul George to a four-year deal.
Come Monday morning, the Sixers were ready to lock down Maxey long term. Reports emerged that the two sides have agreed to terms on a max extension that will keep the rising star in Philly for the next five years.
Maxey is coming off his best season as a pro after emerging as the Sixers new lead guard. He finished the 2024 season with averages of 25.9 PPG, 3.7 RPG, and 6.2 APG. This level of production landed Maxey on an All-Star team and resulted in him taking home the Most Improved Player award.
With this contract, the Sixers have committed themselves to Maxey as their top guard moving forward. This decision was a no-brainer given his rapid development and connection on and off the floor with Joel Embiid.
Now that Maxey's contract is handled, Philly has three star-level players signed to multi-year contracts. With Embiid, Maxey, and George leading the charge, the Sixers have an opportunity to get back into the title picture in 2025 and beyond.