The Phoenix Suns have had a couple of trade chips available on the market this offseason. From the conclusion of Phoenix’s playoff run, all eyes were on Suns big man Deandre Ayton as his future with the Suns was in question.

Although there were talks about Ayton possibly being moved, the star center inked a four-year deal worth over $130 million over the offseason. With Ayton’s contract situation figured out, the Suns then shifted their focus over to the veteran forward Jae Crowder.

Similar to Ayton, Crowder’s future in Phoenix became questionable over the offseason. Unlike Ayton, the resolution of Crowder’s situation will likely end in a trade to another organization.

Based on Crowder’s cryptic public message via Twitter, the Suns veteran embraces change going into the 2022-2023 season. Several teams are inquiring about the availability of Crowder, but the Atlanta Hawks are a team that seems to be quite interested in adding the veteran, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Latest on Crowder and the Hawks

“Sources tell me the Hawks have emerged as a suitor among interested teams in Suns forward Jae Crowder. The Hawks and the Suns have had recent conversations in weeks and months, I’m told, as Atlanta has seen if there is a pathway to bring Crowder into a big three of Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, and John Collins. Several teams have been engaged in a potential deal for Crowder, who remains away from the Suns as both sides work on a resolution for his future.”

What Does This Mean for the Sixers?

There are several unnamed teams involved in the Crowder market, according to Charania’s latest report on the situation. Based on a previous report from Liberty Ballers’ Paul Hudrick, Crowder is unlikely to garner attention from the Sixers at this time.

However, where the veteran forward lands could have an impact on Philly. If Crowder goes to Atlanta, a team that upgraded its roster by adding San Antonio Spurs standout Dejounte Murray, Crowder could certainly give Atlanta a boost.

Not only are the Hawks a talented young bunch with Trae Young, John Collins, and Murray, but they have recent playoff experience with their main core.

Two years ago, the Hawks entered the postseason as the Eastern Conference’s fifth seed. After taking down the fourth-seeded New York Knicks, the Hawks faced the top-seeded Sixers. Although it took seven games to settle the series, the Hawks shocked the basketball world when they eliminated Joel Embiid and the 76ers.

Atlanta’s miraculous playoff run ended in the Eastern Conference Finals, where they came up short to the eventual NBA Champions, the Milwaukee Bucks. Last season was a downgrade for the Hawks, who entered the Play-In Tournament, but they pulled off another series of upsets to land the eighth seed. After falling short to the Miami Heat in round one, the Hawks knew they needed to make key changes.

It’s been a successful offseason for the Hawks, who look better on paper. Now, they are looking to potentially bring in a former champion in Crowder, who averaged 9.7 points, two assists, and five rebounds while hitting on 37 percent of his threes over the last two seasons with the Suns.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.