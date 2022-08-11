Sixers Rival Remains Relevant in Kevin Durant Trade Sweepstakes

When Kevin Durant inserted himself on the Brooklyn Nets’ trade block, more than half the NBA was expected to at least inquire about his price tag.

However, only one team seemed like a realistic landing spot at the time, as the Phoenix Suns and Durant had mutual interest. After several days of negotiations, it became clear that the Nets were not ready to lower their asking price to a realistic level.

Over time, the Durant to Phoenix rumors quieted, and a new team inserted itself into the sweepstakes. A few months after coming up short in the 2022 NBA Finals, the Boston Celtics searched to find out what it would take to add Durant to their roster.

Once again, rumors about Durant potentially landing in Boston in a blockbuster deal that involves Jaylen Brown died down quickly. But Ian Begley of SNY brought those rumors back to life on Wednesday with a report indicating that the Philadelphia 76ers could get involved just a couple of days after it was reiterated that Durant wants to be traded.

Per Begley, high-ranking members of the Sixers have “felt strongly” about entering trade discussions with the Nets regarding Durant. In addition, there is mutual interest there as Durant considers the Sixers an ideal landing spot, according to the report.

While Philadelphia is now becoming relevant in the Durant sweepstakes, their presence hasn’t overshadowed the Celtics, who remain a favorite to land the former MVP.

The Nets and the Celtics have previously engaged in trade discussions. As it seems the Celtics are open to moving their 25-year-old All-Star Jaylen Brown, Boston likely has the most intriguing trade package for Durant.

Philadelphia could put together a competitive package if they are willing to put their emerging star Tyrese Maxey on the table, but past reports have indicated that the young guard is near the untouchable territory.

While Durant’s caliber of play could convince the Sixers to change their minds about the idea of moving Maxey, it might not even matter if Boston continues to pursue Brooklyn’s veteran superstar as they could outbid the Sixers to land Durant.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.