Sixers Rival Could Create Major Shakeup Following NBA Draft Lottery
Just a few seasons ago, the Atlanta Hawks stunned the Eastern Conference with an improbable playoff run. After upsetting the New York Knicks in round one, the Hawks faced the first-seeded Sixers in the second round.
During the 2021 NBA Playoffs, the Sixers believed that their conference-leading record heading into the postseason was no fluke. They viewed themselves as the best in the East.
So, when the Sixers and the Hawks battled it out for a seven-game series, many expected the Sixers to reach the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since the early 2000s.
But Trae Young and the Hawks once again stunned the East and prevented the Sixers from punching their ticket to the third round. At that point, it seemed Atlanta had a very bright future ahead. A few years later, they could be headed for a rebuild.
Hawks Win the Lottery
Two years ago, the Hawks made a big swing in the trade market and acquired Dejounte Murray to pair alongside Trae Young. The idea of getting an All-Star duo in Atlanta was a move that many believed could get the Hawks back in championship contention.
In 2022-2023, the Hawks finished 41-41, collecting the seventh seed. They failed to get past the first round. This past season, the Hawks wrapped up the year at 36-46. They landed in the NBA’s Play-In Tournament, losing the first outing.
The Hawks didn’t anticipate landing the top pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, but luck was on their side. As a result of winning the NBA’s lottery for the first time, it seems the Hawks are major shakeup candidates, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
“I think the possibility of trade talks including Trae Young this spring and into the summer are very real,” said Wojnarowski. “That No. 1 overall pick now for the Hawks gives them the chance to bring in an impact player if they decide to maybe go younger and start maybe rebuilding this group.”
Impact on Philly
The Sixers might’ve been considered a dark horse candidate to inquire about a Trae Young trade in the past, but it wouldn’t make much sense these days.
With Tyrese Maxey officially stamping himself as an All-Star, he’ll be a player the Sixers look to grow with for years to come. Still, Young and even Murray will be two players the Sixers will have to keep a close eye on this year.
As the Hawks are likely entering a rebuild, their top assets will become notable additions to a team that’s looking to boost their championship odds. If the Hawks don’t see themselves as contenders in the short-term, then the landing spot of Young shouldn’t matter much, meaning he could end up in the East as a direct rival of the Sixers once again.