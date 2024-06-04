Sixers Rival Could Lower Star Player’s Trade Price Tag
The Philadelphia 76ers clearly have eyes on LA Clippers star Paul George. With a $48 million player option looming, George is a candidate to decline and become a free agent this summer.
Considering the Clippers have been reportedly hesitant to offer George a max contract, which he seems to desire, the Sixers could be a playoff-contending team with the funds to offer George what he’s searching for as they look to add a third star to the core duo of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.
But if everything fails on the George front, the Sixers will have other options to explore. Perhaps a call to the Chicago Bulls could be in the cards.
Zach LaVine has been a popular trade candidate across the league for several seasons now. The smoke grew throughout the 2023 offseason and into the 2023-2024 regular season, as it appeared a separation was inevitable.
Then, LaVine suffered an injury, which took him off the court for a long stint. Although he returned to compete for the Bulls in early January, his return would last just seven games. He went out on January 20 and missed the rest of the season.
It doesn’t seem like time has healed all in Chicago. While the trade rumors have simmered down, the smoke hasn’t cleared. The Bulls could still be open to trading LaVine, and the talks could heat up again soon, as the asking price for a trade could be dipping.
According to NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson, there is a sense that the price tag for LaVine’s services “dropped significantly.”
“I do get the sense both sides are motivated to make something work this offseason,” Johnson wrote this week. “I don’t think the Bulls will take an awful deal if little materializes, but I do get the sense they’re open to more possibilities than before. More to the point: I’ve reported before what their asking price was---All-Star level talent, first-round picks or both---and my sense is that it has dropped significantly. As I’ve said from the beginning regarding this situation: This is like a relationship that has run its course.”
LaVine’s talent-level isn’t the reason his market has been dry for the most part. A lot of the hesitation from interested organizations stems from the amount of money he’s owed.
Since signing a five-year deal with the Bulls, LaVine earns an average salary of $43 million. Next season, he’ll make over $43 million, and that number will increase to nearly $46 million for the 2025-2026 season when he’s 30 years old.
Then, LaVine will have a player option for the 2026-2027 season, which will be worth over $48 million. Snagging an All-Star talent with several seasons left on their contract is typically a good situation, but the expensive salary is why Chicago is having a hard time finding a suitor.
In his last full season with the Bulls, LaVine appeared in 77 games. He averaged 25 points, five rebounds, and four assists, while shooting 49 percent from the field and 38 percent from three on seven attempts per game.
LaVine would certainly be a productive piece on a contender, but the Sixers have experience in employing an expensive third option. For the last five seasons, the Sixers paid Tobias Harris an average salary of $36 million. The veteran forward wasn’t always as productive as desired.
For sure, there would be hesitation on Philly’s side if LaVine’s price tag dipped low enough to justify making a deal for the two-time All-Star. But if the other star targets aren’t available, LaVine could be a name the Sixers will keep an eye on.