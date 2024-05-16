Sixers Rival Could See Major Star Shakeup After Playoff Loss
The Cleveland Cavaliers became the next team to join the Philadelphia 76ers and a majority of the Eastern Conference on the road to an early offseason. Losing to the Boston Celtics in the second round, the Cavaliers find themselves in a sticky situation.
Despite seeing progress compared to last year’s disappointing playoff run, the Cavaliers don’t seem satisfied. As a result, they could be facing a major shakeup — not only with the coaching staff — but with the team’s star backcourt duo as well.
What’s Going on in Cleveland?
Multiple reports have indicated that the Cavaliers are reviewing their current coaching situation. While they aren’t going to make any snap judgments following their second-round exit, it seems that the head coach, J.B. Bickerstaff, is on the hot seat.
Sometime soon, the Cavs will have to make a critical call, which might result in Bickerstaff becoming the next head coach to land on the free agency market.
It’s not just Bickerstaff’s future in Cleveland that’s coming into question. As expected, the league is paying close attention to Donovan Mitchell. The former Utah Jazz All-Star landed with the Cavs two offseasons ago but was always viewed as a potential flight risk out of Cleveland.
The Cavaliers seem to want Mitchell around long-term. They are expected to attempt to negotiate an extension. If those discussions fail, the Cavaliers would certainly have trade suitors blowing up their line in an attempt to land the 27-year-old five-time All-Star.
However, if Mitchell decides to stick around in Cleveland for the long haul, then the Cavaliers might have another All-Star guard on the trade block in Darius Garland.
According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Cavaliers just might find themselves in a “pick one or the other” situation. As the Garland-Mitchell pairing hasn’t worked out as desired across two seasons, the Cavs might have to pursue a different direction.
“Furthermore, rival executives believe the Cavs will have to seriously evaluate the fit of Mitchell and Garland and ultimately may have to choose one or the other. Should Mitchell decide to stay long term, sources briefed on the matter say Garland’s representation, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, would have a conversation with Cavs officials on potentially finding a new home for the one-time All-Star.”
The main difference between Mitchell and Garland’s situation is that one of these players committed to Cavs with a long-term contract. The other arrived with one via the trade market.
When Garland signed a five-year deal, which is set to expire in 2029, he did it with the intentions of playing for the Cavaliers throughout the duration of his deal. Mitchell entered Cleveland with a five-year deal, which was originally signed in Utah.
At the end of the day, the Cavaliers have found more success with Mitchell running the show. If he can buy-in long-term, they would likely go in the direction of keeping him. If that’s not an option for the Cavs, the Sixers can expect several of their rivals to make competitive offers for his services.