Sixers Rival Has Growing Optimism of Signing All-Star to Extension
Dating back to the start of last season, Donovan Mitchell has been among the many star-level players connected to the Philadelphia 76ers. In the early stages of the offseason, it appears as though he might not end up ever becoming available.
Over the past fews months, one of the biggest underlying stories in the NBA is what Donovan Mitchell will do with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The All-Star guard is eligible for an extension, but no deal has come about yet. Since he didn't ink a new deal last summer, rumors began to swirl of Mitchell possibly hitting the trade market.
Following their postseason exit, the Cavaliers decided to make a change at head coach. The organization parted ways with J.B. Bickerstaff, and recently hired Golden State Warriors assistant coach Kenny Atkinson.
On Monday evening, Shams Charania detailed the latest regarding Mitchell and the Cavs. After the hiring of Atkinson, the team is optimistic they'll be able to lock down their star guard long-term.
"There is growing optimism and confidence within the Cavaliers that they will reach a new extension worth up to four years, and 209 million dollars with Mitchell," Charania said.
As it currently stands, Mitchell is signed through the 2025 season and has a player option for 2026. If he were to be made available, the Sixers would surely be among many teams across the league looking to acquire him.
At 27-years-old, Mitchell is in the prime of his career. He played in 55 games for the Cavs this year, posting averages of 26.6 PPG, 5.1 RPG, and 6.1 APG. Only time will tell if the new coaching hire is enough to get Mitchell to remain in Cleveland moving forward.