Sixers Rival Knicks Could Face Punishment for Tampering

With the start of the 2022 free agency period well in the rearview, the NBA is beginning to take action with teams regarding possible tampering situations.

Late last week, it was revealed the Philadelphia 76ers were going to garner attention from the league officially after reports indicated the team was likely to be investigated for tampering.

In the opening moments of the 2022 free agency period, the Sixers agreed to a three-year deal worth over $30 million with the veteran forward, P.J. Tucker. Not long after Tucker and the 76ers agreed to a deal, the Sixers brought in former Houston Rockets veteran Danuel House Jr.

Considering the speculation surrounding the inevitable Tucker signing, the NBA wants to ensure that no tampering was involved. Therefore, Daryl Morey and the 76ers have been cooperating with the NBA as the league investigates.

Now, one of Philly’s Eastern Conference rivals finds themselves in a similar situation. On Monday, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported that the New York Knicks would be investigated for a similar reason as they signed former Dallas Mavericks standout Jalen Brunson after free agency opened up.

While the Brunson signing didn’t happen as quickly as the Tucker deal, several reports in the days leading up to the start of free agency speculated that Brunson already had an agreement in place with the Knicks. 

It’s unclear what type of punishment the Sixers and the Knicks could be facing at this time. Last season, when the Chicago Bulls and the Miami Heat were under investigation for similar reasons, they each lost a second-round pick after it was decided that tampering was involved in the acquisitions of Lonzo Ball and Kyle Lowry.

Considering that the investigations for the Sixers and the Knicks just started, it could be a while before any punishment is issued if the league proves that there was tampering involved.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

For live updates on the Philadelphia 76ers, follow @All76ersSI on Twitter!

