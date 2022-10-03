Sixers Rival Miami Heat Lock Up Star Six-Man Long-Term

One of the Philadelphia 76ers’ most prominent competitors in the Eastern Conference made a significant move on Sunday night by locking in one of their core players.

The Miami Heat, who were happy to crown their former 13th overall pick Tyler Herro with the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award as they faced the Sixers in the 2022 playoffs, will reward the 22-year-old star with a notable contract.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Herro and the Heat agreed to a four-year contract worth $130 million. The deal is $120 million guaranteed with incentives.

Herro joins several players in the 2019 NBA Draft class to earn an extension with his team, joining the likes of Zion Williamson, Ja Morant, RJ Barrett, and more.

Unlike those mentioned above, Herro hasn’t carved out a role as a starter with the Heat, but he’s become a star off the bench.

Outside of 33 of the 175 games he’s appeared in over the last three seasons, Herro has played as Miami’s sixth-man, averaging 30 minutes on the floor.

After turning heads during his rookie year by averaging 13 points while shooting 39 percent from three, Herro consistently improved his production. Last season, he wrapped up the regular season by averaging 20 points, four assists, and five rebounds3 while knocking down 40 percent of his threes.

Herro’s extension with the Heat doesn’t come as a surprise. Once Miami reached the NBA bubble in 2020, the former first-rounder flashed brilliance in his first playoff run as he averaged 16 points while knocking down 37 percent of his threes on six attempts per game.

Although the Heat’s miraculous 2020 postseason run ended with a series loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami felt they had a promising future ahead of them, and Herro was undoubtedly a part of that.

On Sunday, Herro and the Heat made the long-term partnership official. Now, the young guard is expected to remain in Miami beyond the 2026-2027 season.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.