Sixers Rival Named Best Landing Spot for Paul George
Heading into the offseason, the main name that has been connected to the Philadelphia 76ers is Paul George. The All-Star forward has a chance to become a free agent this summer if he declines his player option. With some of the most open cap space, the Sixers find themselves in a position to offer George a max contract.
Before free agency gets underway, the staff at Bleacher Report put together best and worst fits for some of the notable names on the market. In George's case, the Orlando Magic, not the Sixers, were named as the best landing spot. Orlando also finds themselves with a sizable amount of money to spend come the offseason.
As long as Orlando wouldn't have to give up Franz Wagner to acquire George, a trio with those two and Paolo Banchero would be among the NBA's most versatile on both ends of the floor. All three can create. All three can defend multiple positions. And assuming some development for Banchero and Wagner, all three could command attention outside as shooters.
While the Magic do have a pair of All-Star-level talents on their roster, a case could be made that the Sixers are the better fit. For starters, they have an MVP-level talent in Joel Embiid to lead the charge. On top of that, Tyrese Maxey is fresh off a breakout season that saw him be named an All-Star and win the Most Improved Player award.
Having just recently turned 34, George only has so many years left at his peak. That said, he should look for a situation that best allows him to compete for a title now. The Magic might have a bigger long-term window, but they are still far away from being a contender in the short term.
If George is looking for a spot to age gracefully and compete, Orlando might be the better spot. However, if being a key piece on a title team is the goal, the Sixers should be the more enticing destination.