Sixers Rival Report: Brooklyn Nets, Kenny Atkinson Call it Quits

The Eastern Conference was shaken up this Saturday morning as some unexpected news hit the wire. After many conversations between Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson, and the Nets' front office and ownership, the two parties have decided it is best to part ways, leaving Jacque Vaughn as the head coach for now.

Talk about a surprise! While it was apparent the Nets weren't on their way to win the NBA Finals this season or anything, it is also understood that Brooklyn's team has issues well-beyond the head coach's control.aSimilar to the Philadelphia 76ers, the Nets have had their fair share of injuries this year to some of their top players.

When former NBA MVP Kevin Durant signed with Brooklyn over the summer, the big man was already nursing an Achilles tear, which was guaranteed to make him miss the 2019-2020 season. Then, Atkinson and the Nets saw Kyrie Irving struggling to stay healthy and now he's out for the year as he underwent season-ending shoulder surgery.

Despite missing some big names on their team, the Nets are still relevant within the Eastern Conference playoff conversation. With a 28-34 record on the year, Brooklyn remains in seventh place behind the Sixers. During the last ten games, a shorthanded Brooklyn team expectedly struggled. Still, the firing of Atkinson comes after the Nets won two of their previous three games with victories over San Antonio and Boston.

Why Brooklyn and Atkinson believed their partnership wouldn't work out in the future is still somewhat unknown. However, the league consensus believes the now-former Nets head coach will not be available on the market for long. Perhaps, if the Sixers look to change coaches at some point soon, Atkinson could be a target.

But that's not a conversation anybody should be ready to have. For the time being, Brett Brown remains the Sixers' coach. And the only relevance between Brooklyn firing Atkinson and the 76ers is that the Nets, who have postseason relevance, seem to be essentially waving the white flag on their 2019-2020 campaign early.

