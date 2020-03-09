All76ers
Sixers Rival Report: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Set to Miss Time

Justin Grasso

Before the 2019-2020 NBA season tipped off, Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown essentially promised a season where the Sixers would remain competitors for the Eastern Conference's first seed. Heading into the year, many assumed Giannis Antetokounmp and the Milwaukee Bucks would be in the driver's seat of the East.

Based on what we've seen three-quarters into the year, nobody was wrong about the second assumption. When it comes to the Sixers, however, Brett Brown was especially wrong. Not only are the Sixers not competing for the first seed in the East, but they are hardly battling for the second, third, and even fourth at this point.

While multiple factors kept the Sixers away from the top of the East, their number one concern this season has been health. All year long injuries have set this Sixers team back. And lately, that remains the case as Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, and Josh Richardson are three starters, who are currently out.

With the number of injuries they've dealt with, it was pretty much impossible for the Sixers to stay in line with the Bucks, who have had its stars healthy for a majority of the season. Lately, though, that has changed. After starting in 57 of 64 games this season, Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss the next couple of matchups as he has suffered an injury.

According to CBS Sports, Antetokounmpo will miss at least two games due to a minor joint capsule sprain in the left knee. While they haven't issued a timetable for his return, the Bucks left the door open for Antetokounmpo to potentially return later this week.

Considering the Bucks are almost eight games ahead of the second-seeded Toronto Raptors, Antetokounmpo's absence won't affect their number one spot. However, the defending MVP's status moving forward is something to watch. It doesn't seem like Giannis' injury is severe, but could it be something that nags the Bucks' star throughout the final stretch? Only time will tell. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

